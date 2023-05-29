Calgary Flames and Team Canada forward Milan Lucic is a Gold Medalist. Canada won Gold at the IIHF World Championships on Sunday over an inspiring German outfit. With the medal secured, Lucic is looking toward the future.

It was a rough season for the Flames veteran forward. Lucic, a free agent this summer, recorded a career-low 19 points this season as his team missed out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, retirement is not on the cards, according to the man himself.

“I definitely still want to continue playing,” Lucic said. “That’s where my head is at. I’m still healthy and still feel good and still enjoy the game. My plan is to continue playing.”

Lucic joined Team Canada after reaching out to national team general manager Doug Armstrong. “I just wanted to come and do whatever I could to contribute to the group. It was a long month, but it’s worth it now at the end,” Lucic told the media.

Lucic joined the Flames back in 2019 through a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. He signed with the Oilers following a single season with the Los Angeles Kings. The 34-year-old is best known for his time with the Boston Bruins, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Lucic’s future with the Flames remains up in the air as of now. However, there is one Flames star who would love to see the veteran forward back in red and orange.

“He’s a guy that when he’s on the ice he can still make plays, and then when he gets in the corners guys are still worried about him,” Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar said. “He’s still got it. I would love for him to come back to Calgary because he brings a lot on and off the ice.”