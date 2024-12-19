Former Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov returned to his old stomping grounds on Tuesday night with the Boston Bruins, which turned out to be a 4-3 victory in overtime for his new team.

Zadorov spent several years with the Flames before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks last season; he subsequently signed a free-agent deal with the Bruins during the offseason.

And while Tuesday night wasn't his first game back at the Saddledome as a visitor, he still heard the occasional booing from fans. But he explained that this time, it didn't get to him, via NESN.

“Oh yeah. I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Zadorov told reporters. “But it was only one shift. Last year, it was every shift.”

Additionally, another former Flames player who is now with the Bruins enjoyed a good return to the Saddledome, as Elias Lindholm scored a goal while adding an assist.

“Probably a lot,” Zadorov said on what the goal meant to Lindholm. “Obviously, he’s been a big part of this organization for six years, so coming back first game — I remember my emotions last year was upside down. You didn’t know what to expect. It’s been your home for so long, and now you’re not there. So, I felt good for (Lindholm) to get that goal against his old team.”

The Bruins are next in action against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Nikita Zadorov signed with the Bruins during the offseason

A native of Moscow, Russia, Nikita Zadorov was selected 16th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. However, he was part of a blockbuster trade that sent him, Mikhail Grigorenko, J.T. Compher, and a draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan O'Reilly.

After several seasons in Colorado, Zadorov was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. His stint in Chicago lasted only one season before his contract rights were dealt to the Calgary Flames.

He remained in Calgary until midway through last season when his trade request was fulfilled with a move to the Vancouver Canucks. Zadorov then signed with the Bruins during the offseason.