The Boston Bruins were quite active during the offseason, making several roster changes that included both key additions and notable departures. Among those who left the team were Jake DeBrusk, Linus Ullmark, Kevin Shattenkirk, Pat Maroon, James van Riemsdyk, Danton Heinen, and Matt Grzelcyk.

On the flip side, the Bruins welcomed new faces, including goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, acquired from the Ottawa Senators as part of the Ullmark trade. They also signed free agents Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm, both of whom previously played for the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks.

Zadorov was one of the higher-profile free agents available on the open market and was lured to the Bruins with a hefty six-year, $30 million deal (AAV of $5 million). And while his tenure with Boston is still in its infancy, he's already feeling right at home in his new surroundings, via the New England Sports Network.

“It’s been unbelievable to watch it,” Zadorov said after he and his teammates defeated the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. “You only hear it when you’re on other teams. When you come in here, how hard guys work, how they care about each other, how they buy into the system and the Bruins organization, mentality, and culture.”

And while there's still an adjustment period for players joining a new club, Zadorov anticipates it won't be long before he's fully immersed into head coach Jim Montgomery's system.

“It still takes time to adjust,” Zadorov explained. “For me personally, I want to feel comfortable on the ice in every situation. It’s just the reps, the patterns every day you get there. You get to use your teammates. You get to use the forwards, linemates and D-pairs. It’s gonna take some time.”

“Usually for me, it takes 10 games to get used to it, then I should be fine,” he continued. ?The guys work super hard in here, so it’s extremely easy to make that transition for sure.”

The Bruins continue their schedule with their first-ever trip to Delta Center in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Hockey Club.

Nikita Zadorov is in his first season with the Bruins

A native of Moscow, Russia, Nikita Zadorov was selected 16th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. However, he was part of a blockbuster trade that sent him, Mikhail Grigorenko, J.T. Compher, and a draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Ryan O'Reilly.

After several seasons in Colorado, Zadorov was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. His stint in Chicago lasted only one season before his contract rights were dealt to the Calgary Flames.

Zadorov remained in Calgary until midway through last season when his trade request was fulfilled with a move to the Vancouver Canucks.

In 647 career NHL games, he's scored 47 goals with 102 assists along with a +14 rating.