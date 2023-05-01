Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron may have played his final career game Sunday night. He shared an emotional moment with Brad Marchand after Boston fell in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Beyond the emotional moment, Bergeron wasn’t 100% healthy in this series. In fact, he missed four games in the series due to injury. After the game, he revealed what that injury was.

“I have a herniated disc in my back,” Bergeron revealed to the media in the Bruins locker room on Sunday. “So that’s why I missed the four games and tried to rush come back, and that’s it, so yeah.”

Bergeron suffered the injury prior to the beginning of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He suffered the injury in Boston’s regular-season finale against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Bruins captain did not use his injury as an excuse for his play in the final three games of this series. “It is where it is, and everyone battles with a lot of things during the playoffs. And it’s just unfortunate the way that it happened,” he said.

Boston finished the regular season by setting NHL records for wins (65) and points (135) in a single season. They raced out to a 3-1 series lead, only to drop the final three games.

The Bruins became the second straight team to tie or set the NHL’s single-season wins record and lose in the first round. In 2019, the Tampa Bay Lightning were swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets after tying the record.

The Bruins will watch the Panthers will face another of their fierce Atlantic Division rivals in the second round. Florida advances to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.