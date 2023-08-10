Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron recently announced his retirement after 19 years, and they might be without David Krejci, who is considering retirement as well. However, Bergeron said that he does not expect a drop-off in play from the Bruins without him on the ice next season.

“I still expect the same thing from them,” Bergeron said, via Hugues Marcil of NHL.com. “I've got a lot of confidence in the players who are on the team at the moment. There's a good mix. Some guys have been in Boston for several years now, and they know how to run things and get the new guys to get on the same page as them and to play the Bruins' style. I'm expecting a good season from them.”

Bergeron also did say it will take an adjustment for him when the regular season does get started in October.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I know there's a lot of (personal) work still to do, and when October comes, that'll be another challenge for me,” Bergeron said, via Marcil. “Right now, everything's great, it's the offseason. But when the time comes for the season to start, when I would normally resume my hockey routine, there's definitely going to be some adjustment on that side. It's something I'll have to deal with at that point.”

The Bruins are coming off of a record-setting season when it comes to regular season wins and points, but got upset in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They will have to follow up on that historic regular season without Bergeron and possibly David Krejci as well.