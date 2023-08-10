The Boston Bruins suffered a major disappointment this past season. After setting records and turning in the greatest regular season performance in NHL history, Boston failed to win the Stanley Cup. Not only that, they failed to even get out of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins held a 3-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the first round. In the end, however, they fell in seven games. Boston faced an offseason of potential upheaval while the Panthers made the Stanley Cup Final.

This summer has proven to be one of change for the Bruins. Among the changes was star trade deadline acquisition, Tyler Bertuzzi, joining their Atlantic Division rival Toronto Maple Leafs. More importantly, Boston saw longtime forward and team captain Patrice Bergeron officially retire.

This upcoming season is an interesting one for Boston and one that could give fans a glimpse at their future. With that in mind, let's take a look at three prospects that Boston Bruins fans should keep their eyes on as NHL training camp draws near.

3) Johnny Beecher

Beecher completed his first full season in pro hockey in 2022-23. And he turned in an okay performance. The 22-year-old forward scored nine goals and 23 points in 61 games with the Providence Bruins.

Beecher is a former first-round pick, going 30th overall back in 2019. It doesn't seem as if the University of Michigan product will play a top-six role in the NHL. However, he should make the NHL at some point in his career.

Perhaps the time is now for Beecher to trade the AHL for the NHL. The 22-year-old certainly has some competition, as Boston brought in veteran forward depth this summer. That said, a positive training camp and preseason performance could help Beecher land a full-time NHL role.

2) Georgii Merkulov

Like Beecher, Merkulov also completed his first full season in professional North American hockey this past season. He scored 24 goals and 55 points in 67 games for the Providence Bruins. The performance earned him Rookie of the Year honors at the team's end-of-season awards.

Boston brought a few players from AHL to cover when injuries occured. However, Merkulov was not one of them. The Ohio State product will have to go out and earn an NHL roster spot this season.

And there's certainly an avenue for him to do so. The 22-year-old can play down the middle or along the wing. If a signed winger such as Milan Lucic or James van Riemsdyk fails to crack the roster, Merkulov could take advantage. Or, he could usurp Morgan Geekie for the fourth-line center role. The Bruins have options if Merkulov forces their hands with his training camp performance.

1) Fabian Lysell

Lysell dealt with some injury and illness issues in 2022-23 but turned in a promising performance in the AHL. The former first-round pick scored 14 goals and 37 points in 54 games with Providence.

Lysell is the youngest player on this list at 20 years old. However, he might be the most promising player on this list. He has the potential to carve out a role as a middle-six offensive producer at the NHL level. Boston doesn't have many prospects with that kind of potential in their system.

It may be a bit too early for the 20-year-old to make the NHL. That said, he'll receive the opportunity to prove his readiness. Even if he doesn't make the roster, Bruins fans should keep their eyes on Lysell. He might make an impact in the NHL sooner rather than later.