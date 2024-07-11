The Boston Bruins failed to win the Stanley Cup this past season. But they still believe they have a chance to win it all with their current group of players. To that end, they handed out two significant contracts in NHL Free Agency. One of those contracts went to Nikita Zadorov, who signed a six-year contract with Boston on July 1.

Zadorov also experienced playoff hockey this past season. He began the year with the Calgary Flames but eventually requested a trade after a slow start from Calgary. He was traded to the Vancouver Canucks and helped them win the Pacific Division. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canucks came within a game of the 2024 Western Conference Finals, but they fell just short against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Now, Zadorov brings his Stanley Cup ambition to Boston. But how does this deal look for both sides? The grades are in for Nikita Zadorov and the Bruins after they agreed to terms on a six-year, $30 million contract in NHL Free Agency.

Nikita Zadorov signs with Bruins

Zadorov always seemed likely to leave the Canucks once the market opened on July 1. Vancouver needed re-sign Filip Hronek, which they did earlier in the offseason. Additionally, the Pacific Division champions sought an upgrade to their top-six forward group. Ironically, they found that in the form of former Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

It's still a big loss for the Canucks as Zadorov was an incredibly impactful player, especially in the playoffs. He plays a gritty, physical game that is simply built for playoff hockey. Moreover, it's built for a team like the Bruins that certainly isn't afraid of getting on the last nerve of their opponents.

What Zadorov would have received in NHL Free Agency without his trade is up for debate. But his performance after moving to Vancouver certainly helped him on the open market. He proved he could play tough minutes on a very successful team. And he turned that into a big pay day for the next six years. Additionally, he has no-move protection for 2024-25 and no-trade protection through years two to four. Overall, the new Bruins defenseman did very well for himself here.

Bruins sign Nikita Zadorov

As mentioned, the Bruins are a team that thrives on playing a physical brand of hockey. Their preferred style of play has helped them win the second-most Stanley Cups of any American NHL franchise in league history. Only the Detroit Red Wings have more Stanley Cups among the American teams in the NHL.

To this end, Zadorov is a perfect fit for their team. He immediately slots into their top-four and gives them one of the most imposing bluelines in the league. Additionally, the left side of their defensive group boasts pretty impressive depth. Their new signing joins Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, and Parker Wortherspoon on the left side of the ice.

What's concerning with this contract is the term involved. Zadorov is 29 years old but now has a six-year contract. And, as mentioned, Boston is locked into this for the first four years. They couldn't even waive the veteran rearguard until July 1, 2025 without his express permission. In 2024-25, they can't trade him to any team without his permission. And he receives modified no-trade protection after that until July 1, 2028.

For as good as Zadorov undeniably is, physical players wear down quicker than others. He will enter his 30s this upcoming season and injuries are always a risk. While the salary cap is set to jump within the next few seasons, a $5 million cap hit is hard to be locked into for a player that very well could decline as much as he could shine.

Overall, the Bruins are getting a very impactful defenseman that should make them better. That said, they are also getting a player who may be uniquely prone to injury issues given his style of play. This is the definition of a high-risk, high-reward contract for Boston.

Grades and final thoughts

Nikita Zadorov receives high marks for his new contract in NHL Free Agency. He joins a team that prefers to play a style of hockey that comes natural to him. He also receives control over his future as well as a raise in the process. The Bruins, meanwhile, earn good grade for their part in this contract. They are getting someone who certainly could make a big impact moving forward. He may even play on their first pairing this year. But there are some major risks involved that bring their grade down in the end.

Nikita Zadorov grade: A

Boston Bruins grade: B+