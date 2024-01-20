The Bruins will have four players back in the lineup on Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins will be looking to make it four wins in a row when the Montreal Canadiens come to town on Saturday night — and they'll have four players back in the lineup for the contest, coach Jim Montgomery confirmed.

Linus Ullmark, Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort and Matthew Poitras will all be active against the Habs at TD Garden. Ullmark will start in goal for the first time since Jan. 9, when he was injured late into a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

“Incredibly thankful that [Ullmark's] back this quick,” Montgomery told reporters on Saturday. “He looked really good in practice the last two practices, so he's 100 percent.”

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner has missed each of the B's last four games; a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights followed up by three straight triumphs over the St. Louis Blues (4-3), New Jersey Devils (3-0) and Colorado Avalanche (5-2).

Jeremy Swayman started each of the four wins, and was excellent; the Alaskan compiled a 3-0-1 record with a sparkling .937 save percentage, allowing just seven goals on 111 shots.

Ullmark is 13-5-2 with a .915 save percentage over 21 starts in 2023-24. He's not playing Vezina-level hockey again, but he continues to form one of the league's best tandems alongside Swayman.

The Bruins are giving up just 2.61 goals per game, good enough for fourth in the NHL.

Carlo, Forbert, Poitras joining Ullmark

Along with Ullmark returning, Boston will also have the services of two important D-men in Carlo and Forbort. The former has missed the last five games, while the latter hasn't been in the lineup since a 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 3.

“Ran into a couple setbacks along the way, so I kind of had to restart,” Forbort said Wednesday, per NHL.com's Joe Pohoryles. “I just kind of had to build it brick by brick, and yeah, it took a lot longer than I thought.”

Forbort reaggravated an injury that he's been dealing with since training camp, but confirmed he was good to go against Montreal.

Rookie Matt Poitras will also slot back in, after he missed four games with an upper-body injury. After being loaned to Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, the youngster will look to make an impact on the third line centering Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET in Massachusetts.