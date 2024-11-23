ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins will face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. It's a Battle of Original 6 teams as we share our NHL odds series and make a Bruins-Red Wings prediction and pick.

Things in Beantown are in turmoil after the Bruins fired Jim Montgomery after a porous start. Then, the Bruins responded with a 1-0 shutout win over the Utah Hockey Team. Life has not been great in Hockeytown, either. Moreover, the Red Wings have had disappointments at the start of the season.

This is the first meeting of the new season between the Bruins and Red Wings. Significantly, they split the series last season, with each team winning a game on the road. The teams have split the last 10 games.

Here are the Bruins-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Red Wings Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -150

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Bruins vs Red Wings

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN +, NESN, and FDSD

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

What's problematic about the Bruins is how bad their offense has been. Somehow, a team that features David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Elias Lindholm has been unable to pot goals, and it continued on Thursday as they scored just once. Boston ranks 26th in goals, 28th in assists, and 29th in shooting percentage. Furthermore, they have been abysmal on the extra-man attack, ranking last on the powerplay.

Pastrnak currently has eight goals and 10 assists, including three powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Marchand has netted five goals and nine assists, including one powerplay conversion. Lindholm has tallied three goals and seven assists, including one powerplay tally. Unsurprisingly, with these three stars struggling, the offense has been stagnant, and the other lines have been unable to generate much.

Defense has also been an issue. Monday's loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets was a clear-cut example of what is wrong with this team, especially on the first goal. After allowing Dmitri Voronkov to get past him, defenseman Brandon Carlo put out his stick in a vain effort to defend and then collided with goalie Jeremy Swayman, which caused the puck to go in. Somehow, the Bruins allowed two short-handed goals in that game. Of course, Swayman has not been good, either. So far, he is 5-7 with a 3.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .884. Swayman must play better to give the Bruins a chance.

The Bruins will cover the spread if Pastrnak, Marchand, and Lindholm can set up chances and score goals early. Then, the defense must close the angles and Swayman must make plays.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings are struggling to score goals this season. But they scored two late goals on Thursday to steal the game against the New York Islanders. Regardless, they are 29th in goals, 30th in assists, and 20th in shooting percentage. Despite their scoring issues, the Wings have excelled with the extra man, ranking fifth on the powerplay.

Lucas Raymond came through with a goal on Thursday and now has three goals and 15 assists. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat did not get on the stat sheet and remains at eight goals and nine assists. Dylan Larkin currently has 11 goals and five assists. Likewise, Patrick Kane has three goals and seven assists. Defenseman Moritz Seider has one goal and nine assists.

The defense has been inconsistent. Yet, they did enough to keep the game close against the Islanders on Thursday to give themselves a chance. The Wings currently rank 17th in goals against. Yet, they have been awful at killing penalties, coming in last on the penalty kill. Goalie Alex Lyon allowed just one goal on Thursday. If he does not get the start, Cam Talbot will get the nod and come in with a record of 5-3-2 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if their shooters can maneuver past the Boston defense and strike fast. Then, the defense must close out the Bruins and prevent any damage.

Final Bruins-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are 5-16 against the spread, while the Red Wings are 8-11. Moreover, the Bruins are 2-7 against the spread on the road, while the Red Wings are 4-5 against the odds at home. The Bruins are 4-5 against the over on the road, while the Wings are 4-5 against the over at Little Caesars Arena.

The Bruins have looked awful this season. Moreover, Swayman has struggled. It's tough to see them suddenly playing good hockey, at least for a while. Expect the Red Wings to cover the spread at home.

Final Bruins-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-215)