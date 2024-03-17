Bruno Mars is 24 carats magic in the air with his alleged gambling debt. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the singer is currently facing about $50 million debt from gambling at Park MGM residency.
For context, Bruno Mars is already in his ninth year of residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Today, reports of him reportedly incurred a substantial gambling debt at the casino. Sources suggest that Mars owes millions to MGM due to his extensive gambling activities, potentially amounting to $50 million.
Now, MGM casino did not reveal Bruno Mars' exact gambling debt numbers. $50 million could be lower.
While Mars continues to perform at Park MGM with an extended residency featuring 12 shows in 2024, speculation arises regarding the longevity of his stay. With suggestions that his debt may have influenced the extension of his residency.
Although Mars earns approximately $90 million annually from his deal with the casino. But indicated that after taxes, he struggles to cover his mounting debt. The singer-songwriter previously discussed his penchant for gambling. Particularly reminiscing about his early experiences in casinos and even relying on card games to cover his rent as an aspiring musician at 19 years old.
Fans, however, see a silver lining in this situation. With Bruno Mars' $50 million gambling debt at MGM casino, a new music is not too far fetched. He could also perform a one-day concert to cover his debt. Many suggest a music comeback is what everyone needs, just so Taylor Swift won't be lonely in breaking awards.
Bruno Mars and his team has yet to comment on the allegations.