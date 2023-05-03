A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

An NBA Playoffs series isn’t going to be complete without fans getting all riled up over a perceived blunder by the game officials. Such was the case in Game 2 of the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks second-round series Tuesday night when the refs seemed to have blown a call in a particularly crucial moment in the fourth quarter.

The refs claimed this ball did NOT hit rim and called a shotclock violation on a CRUCIAL sequence that may have cost the Heat 2 points 🤯pic.twitter.com/E5l6deUop1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

With the Knicks up by three points, Heat guard Gabe Vincent launched a long two-point attempt that grazed the front of the rim just before the shot-clock expired on Miami. However, the Heat were instead called for a shot-clock violation.

“Yo that’s crazy Heat got hoe’d, that ball hit the rim that’s 2 points missed,” tweeted @big_business_. The Heat could have easily scored two points off what would have been an easy follow-up by a Miami player who was wide open under the basket.

“The no call on the missed shot that hit the rim really killed the Heat’s chances,” said @WillManso. “Sucks. Just a brutal mistake by officials. But you take the split and go home. Hope for a healthy Jimmy. Took every ounce of energy from Knicks to beat a Butler-less Heat.”

@ATS22190 had a fiery NSFW reaction: “that’s so fucked up!!!! @NBAOfficial get your stuff together! It hit the rim and Heat got robbed of a layup. #NBA.”

More reactions:

There’s no way in hell the refs didn’t see that ball touch the rim. — The Common Sense HEAT Fan (@TheMadHEATFan) May 3, 2023

Strus “out of bounds” A 24 second shot clock violation when it hits the rim. Next year they are going to just take away made baskets from the Heat — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) May 3, 2023

The Knicks would eventually come up with a 111-105 win to tie the series up at 1-1.

Miami will look to get the series lead back on Saturday when it takes its turn to host the Knicks.