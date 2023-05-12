UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida is finally set as 22 fighters took to the scales for their respective bouts on Saturday afternoon. The UFC returns to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina for a Fight Night headlined by Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Both are fearsome finishers and a victory puts the winner in a favorable position in the standings. Jairzinho Rozenstruik welcomes the challenge as Jailton Almeida makes his first main event appearance. The Co-Main event features former title challenger and No. 5 ranked Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith facing off against the electric No. 7 ranked Johnny Walker. Both fights are bound to cause fireworks atop a very well-matched fight card. Check out our UFC news for the UFC Charlotte weigh-in results and reaction.

Weigh-In Reaction

The weigh-ins began at 9:00 a.m. local time in Charlotte, North Carolina as fighters were given the standard two hours to make weight ahead of their fights. Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik was first to the scales and lived up to his name, weighing in at the 265-pound Heavyweight limit. His opponent, Jailton Almeida, made weight easily at 231 pounds, but will be giving up over 30 pounds in the matchup. It’ll be interesting to see how the weigh makes a difference with the expecting grappling from Almeida. Johnny Walker looked shredded, per usual, and is hopefully fully healthy with no looming injuries. He’ll have a decent size advantage over Anthony Smith, who looked to be in good shape during his weigh-in. Court McGee and Matt Brown both looked great on the scales given their age – their matchup should make for a great fight.

Douglas Silva de Andrade and Cody Stamann both made their 140-catchweight bout relatively easily. Tim Means looked unfazed through the weight cut, as did Gabe Green. Their opponents, however, spelled a different story. Alex Morono looked to be on death’s door on the scales, flushed pale and sweating with his eyes sunken-in. He weighed in a half-pound under the limit, however, and will look forward to rehydrating. Green’s opponent, Bryan Battle, missed the limit by two pounds and will be forfeiting a percentage of his purse. It’ll be interesting to see how Green handles the size of Battle, who is already the much longer fighter.

Carlos Ulberg and Ihor Potieria looked great ahead of their fights, as did Karl Williams and Chase Sherman making their heavyweight limits easily. Mandy Bohm and Ji Yeon Kim both looked to be in great shape ahead of their fight against each other. Ian Machado Garry looked like his usually strong self, while his opponent Daniel Rodriguez needed an extra hour to shed a pound to make weight. He did so successfully, making official what should be an exciting fight. Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez was cancelled due to issues with Rodriguez’ weight. All in all, the UFC match makers did a great job pairing these fights as fans should be in for an exciting night!

Weigh-In Results

Main Card ( 3:00 p.m ET / 12:00 p.m. PT )

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265) vs. (231) Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. (205.5) Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez (170) vs. (170.5) Ian Machado Garry

Carlos Ulberg (204.5) vs. (204.5) Ihor Potieria

Tim Means (170.5) vs. (169.5) Alex Morono

Prelims ( 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT )

Matt Brown (170) vs. (170.5) Court McGee

Karl Williams (239.5) vs. (254) Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann (139) vs. (139.5) Douglas Silva de Andrade (140-pound catchweight bout)

Ji Yeon Kim (126) vs. (126) Mandy Bohm

Bryan Battle (173*) vs. (170.5) Gabe Green

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. (134) Tainara Lisboa