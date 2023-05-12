Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida continues on the prelims in the welterweight division with a fight between Gabe Green and Bryan Battle. Both Green and Battle lost their last fight and are in need to pick up a big win this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Green-Battle prediction and pick.

Gabe Green (11-4) has had not one easy fight since coming into the UFC. He has fought the likes of Daniel Rodriguez, Philip Rowe, Yohan Leinese, and Ian Machado Garry which is a murderous row of competition. He gets to face yet another tough competitor in The Ultimate Fighter season 29 winner Bryan Battle this weekend.

Bryan Battle (8-2) attempted to go down to welterweight in his last fight but it didn’t go as planned when Rinat Fakhretdinov dominated him for all 3 rounds. He will look to rebound in his new weight class after taking his first loss since 2019.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Charlotte Odds: Gabe Green-Bryan Battle Odds

Gabe Green: -138

Bryan Battle: +112

Over 2.5 Rounds: -180

Under 2.5 Round: +140

How to Watch Gabe Green vs. Bryan Battle

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Gabe Green Will Win

Gabe Green has shown some promise in his short stint in the UFC. He is exceptionally quick and powerful on the feet which even gave a fighter like Daniel Rodriguez problems on short notice. Being as Battle is a former middleweight he will have a significant speed advantage in this fight.

With Battle being the taller and longer fighter, Green will need to utilize his speed and movement to get inside the reach of Battle. His power could be the big equalizer in this matchup as he has 3 knockdowns in four fights. Green has an advantage a bit everywhere and as long as he is able to navigate that height and reach advantages he can get back in the win column here.

Why Bryan Battle Will Win

Bryan Battle had the tougher road to the finale on The Ultimate Fighter season 29 having to go through Kemran Lachinov and Andre Petroski before beating Gilbert Urbina in the finale. Things were going well for him at middleweight but he and his team thought the move to welterweight would be a better fit.

He unfortunately had a tough opponent on short notice in his new weight class but now he gets a more favorable matchup against Green in his second fight in the division. While Battle may not be as quick as Green on the feet but he makes up with great movement, good kicks, and underrated grappling to fall back on. If Battle can mix things up and keep Gabe on the outside he can get back on track come Saturday.

Final Gabe Green-Bryan Battle Prediction & Pick

Bryan Battle will have 3″ in height and 4″ in reach on Gabe Green in this matchup. That should help keep Battle out of the danger zone of Green’s power. When he does get in range expect Battle to utilize his wrestling to get this fight to the mat as Green has been taken down 6 times in his 4 UFC fights. Ultimately, things should be relatively close on the feet until Battle is able to take over with his grappling to get back on track

Final Gabe Green-Bryan Battle Prediction & Pick: Bryan Battle (+112) / Over 2.5 Rounds (-180)