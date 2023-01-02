By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Clemson Tigers star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will likely be one of the first players selected in the 2023 NFL draft. But just how high could the star pass rusher be selected? Let’s take a look.

During his three seasons at Clemson, Bryan Bresee stuffed the stat sheet. While playing alongside NFL-level talent, he still managed to make his presence felt.

Bresee appeared in 25 total games while at Clemson. During that time, he recorded 51 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and nine total sacks.

A torn ACL in 2021 limited Bresee to just four total games. Following his injury, he returned to the field in 2022 and picked up right where he left off.

In his final college season, Bryan Bresee appeared in 10 total games. He recorded 15 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

At 6-5 and 300 pounds, Bryan Bresee has the build of the modern-day defensive tackle. When on the field, he often looks like the best player on either team.

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft, there will be elite talent on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia has two potential top-20 selections in Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Alabama has a potential first-overall defender in Will Anderson.

Based on what Bryan Bresee has done during his time at Clemson, his resume is as good as any other defender in the draft. Heading into the season, he appeared to be a consensus top-five selection. With the emergence of several other talented options, he will likely be taken early in the first 15 picks. The Seattle Seahawks could be the most intriguing option for the young defender. Teams like the New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders could also be intriguing options.

Wherever he lands, Bryan Bresee has star potential. He has the potential to make an impact from day one.