Bryce Harper's net worth in 2023 is $100 million. Harper is one of the biggest names in all of major league baseball. He is a professional baseball player who currently plays for the Philadelphia Phillies. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft and also became one of the youngest baseball players to participate in the All-Star Game. For this piece, let’s take a look at Bryce Harper’s net worth in 2023.

Bryce Harper’s net worth in 2023 is $100 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Bryce Harper was born in Las Vegas. At a young age, he was already a baseball star in the making. Participating in the 2008 Youth Pan Am Games, Harper helped Team USA clinch the gold medal. He attended Las Vegas High School. As a high school student, Harper garnered Top Catcher honors in the country. Furthermore, he was also part of the Baseball America High School All-America Team. Harper also won the Baseball America High School Player of the Year Award.

However, during his sophomore year, Harper decided to drop out of high school in order to fast track his blooming professional baseball career. Because of this, Harper took up GED exams instead and eventually went on to study at College of Southern Nevada, which provides one of the best baseball programs in the nation.

Harper was certainly a top prospect to watch out for. In fact, Sports Illustrated signed him up as the cover boy of their magazine in 2009. This came after Harper hit a record-breaking 502-foot home run. Although it was a risky situation to bypass a high school diploma, Harper’s college baseball stint was impactful despite only being 17 years old.

He hit .443 with 31 home runs, which rewrote the school’s history books. He also had 98 runs in his lone college year. As a result, Harper was given the Golden Spikes Award for being the best college baseball player in the country at that time.

Bryce Harper is drafted first overall by the Nationals

With a stellar college stint under his belt, Harper was highly sought after in the professional ranks. The Washington Nationals drafted Harper with the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. The Las Vegas standout earned a huge deal for being drafted as the top pick.

Harper agreed to sign with the Nationals on a five-year contract worth $9.9 million. The offer included a $6.25 million signing bonus and an additional $500,000 per season. Furthermore, the franchise was also willing to pay for Harper’s college tuition fees.

Before debuting for the Nationals, Harper first joined the minor leagues. He suited up for the Hagerstown Suns of the Class A South Atlantic League, Harrisburg Senators of the Class AA Eastern League, and the Syracuse Chiefs of the Class AAA International League. Harper also saw action in the Arizona Fall League, where he helped the Scottsdale Scorpions win the 2010 AFL Championship.

Bryce Harper makes his MLB debut

It was in 2012 when Harper finally made his debut for the Nationals. He was as great as advertised, winning Rookie of the Year and getting named to the All-Star Game. Harper became just the third-youngest player to make an appearance in the All-Star Game. Harper tallied a batting average of .270, 22 home runs, 59 RBIs, and walked 56 times.

In a Nationals uniform, Harper would collect more awards. However, it was in 2015 when Harper really established himself in MLB as a superstar. He led the league in home runs with 47. Furthermore, he had a batting average of .330, 99 RBIs, and walked 124 times.

With his fine performance, Harper won his first NL MVP Award, NL Hank Aaron Award, and Silver Slugger Award. But more importantly, he became the youngest player to ever win the MVP unanimously. Thus, ESPN named him as the 2015 MLB Person of the Year.

Although Harper’s play dipped in the following years, the Nationals remained committed to their star. In 2017, the Nationals avoided arbitration by inking a deal with Harper. Harper agreed to a one-year deal worth $21.7 million, which was the most lucrative deal signed by an arbitration-eligible player. The deal even included a $1 million bonus should Harper win the MVP award again.

Bryce Harper signs with the Phillies

BRYCE HARPER IS BACK. The @Phillies have activated the superstar ahead of tonight's game in L.A. pic.twitter.com/YdVKMeaBVZ — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2023

While Harper still remained in All-Star form, he unfortunately didn’t win MVP. And in 2018, Harper entered free agency. In that year, Harper would sign a record-breaking deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He agreed to a 13-year contract worth $330 million.

Harper didn’t make the All-Star Game in his first two seasons in Philadelphia. In 2021, he finally thrived with the Phillies. Harper registered 35 home runs, 84 RBIs, and hit .309 to win his second NL MVP. He also won his second NL Hank Aaron Award and Silver Slugger Award.

At the end of the 2022 season, Bryce Harper injured his elbow and had to have Tommy John surgery. However, he made a quicker-than-expected return to the Phillies in May 2023 thanks in part to his willingness to switch from the outfield to first base as well as designated hitter. He ended up leading the Phillies with a .900 OPS as they won 90 games and made the playoffs as the top Wild Card team.

Bryce Harper's endorsement income

Due to his influence in baseball, there’s no doubt about his publicity off the field. Harper has appeared on some of ESPN’s platforms such as E:60 and The Magazine 2015 Body Issue. Aside from this, Harper also agreed to a sponsorship deal with MusclePharm, which is a company that focuses on nutritional supplements. Moreover, Harper is an endorser for Blind Barber, which is a barbershop chain that also sells hair products. He was also a cover athlete for MLB The Show 2019.

With two MVPs and a record-breaking contract deal, Harper is surely one of the most successful baseball players. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bryce Harper’s net worth in 2022?