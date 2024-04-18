PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov kicks off the main card with a fight between former PFL finalist Bubba Jenkins and promotional newcomer Kai Kamaka III in the featherweight division. Jenkins is coming off yet another disappointing PFL season meanwhile, Kamaka III is coming into his PFL debut riding a three-fight winning streak. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Jenkins-Kamaka III prediction and pick.
Bubba Jenkins (21-7) was looking at another PFL Championship birth but Jesus Pinedo had other plans by knocking him out in the second round. That marks Jenkins' back-to-back losses in a do-or-die situation during the PFL regular season. Jenkins will be looking to kick the new season off the right way when he welcomes promotional newcomer Kai Kamaka III to the PFL SmartCage.
Kai Kamaka III (12-5-1) was a very surprising release by the UFC after a string of bad luck. Since his UFC release, he made his presence in the Bellator cage by winning four out of his five fights with the promotion. Now, Kamaka III will be making his PFL regular season debut when he takes on longtime PFL veteran Bubba Jenkins on Friday in Chicago, Illinois.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Bubba Jenkins-Kai Kamaka III Odds
Bubba Jenkins: -143
Kai Kamaka III: +123
Over 2.5 rounds: -225
Under 2.5 rounds: +185
Why Bubba Jenkins Will Win
In the upcoming PFL 2024 Week 3 event in Chicago, the featherweight division will witness a compelling matchup between Bubba Jenkins and Kai Kamaka III. Jenkins has all of the momentum heading into his fourth season with the PFL after making the playoffs and finals in back-to-back seasons giving him a bit of an edge coming into this matchup.
Jenkins' wrestling pedigree stands out as a significant advantage. A former NCAA Division I National Champion, Jenkins has successfully transitioned his collegiate wrestling prowess into the MMA arena, showcasing exceptional control and takedown abilities. His ability to dictate where the fight takes place will be crucial against Kamaka, who, while also having a wrestling background, has not competed at the same level in wrestling as Jenkins.
Jenkins' experience in high-stakes fights adds to his edge. With a professional record of 21-7, Jenkins has faced and overcome a variety of opponents, demonstrating not just his wrestling but also his striking and submission skills. His adaptability and fight IQ have been tested and proven in the PFL and other promotions, giving him a well-rounded skill set that can challenge Kamaka's strengths and exploit his weaknesses.
We have seen Kamaka III get stuck on his back against other high-level grapplers so if Jenkins can impose his will and use his wrestling pedigree to his advantage as he should we could potentially see another repeat of Kamaka III's losses in his PFL debut.
Why Kai Kamaka III Will Win
As the PFL 2024 Week 3 fight card in Chicago approaches, the featherweight bout between Kai Kamaka III and Bubba Jenkins is one fight to watch out for. Kamaka III may not have the accolades as his counterpart but he certainly has the chance to score the upset and make a statement in his new home.
Kamaka's striking prowess is a critical factor in this matchup. Known for his precision and power, Kamaka has demonstrated time and again his ability to outstrike his opponents and dictate the pace of the fight. Against Jenkins, whose strength lies in wrestling, Kamaka's strategy will likely involve keeping the fight standing, utilizing his superior striking to accumulate damage and score points.
Another advantage for Kamaka is his exceptional cardio. Kamaka has shown in past fights that he can maintain a high pace over the distance, a trait that could be decisive in a fight against Jenkins, who may rely on grappling and control to win rounds. If Kamaka can avoid early takedowns and extend the fight, his endurance could tip the scales in his favor, especially in the later rounds.
Kamaka's adaptability and fight IQ should not be underestimated. Having faced a variety of opponents with different fighting styles, Kamaka has proven capable of adjusting his game plan mid-fight to exploit his opponent's weaknesses. This ability to adapt will be crucial against Jenkins, as Kamaka will need to navigate the threat of takedowns while implementing his striking game.
Lastly, Kamaka's hunger and determination to climb the ranks in the PFL featherweight division cannot be overlooked. With each fight, he has shown improvement and a relentless drive to win, traits that will undoubtedly fuel his performance against Jenkins.
Final Bubba Jenkins-Kai Kamaka III Prediction & Pick
What a fight to open the main card of this PFL regular season fight card. Bubba Jenkins the former PFL finalist is looking to finally get over that hump and win his first PFL championship but for him to do so he will need to get through the always-tough Hawaiian Kai Kamaka III. Kamaka III was a mainstay in the UFC's featherweight division until his abrupt release and that's when he went on a tear winning four of five in his time with Bellator. Now, these two get to battle it out and show to the PFL fans that they will be contending for the title later this season. Ultimately, we can expect Jenkins to push a hard pace right from the get-go but it will be Kamaka III's toughness and ability to defend the takedowns the later this fight goes where he can then take over down the stretch drowning Jenkins with his pace and cardio to get the late finish or unanimous decision.
Final Bubba Jenkins-Kai Kamaka III Prediction & Pick: Kai Kamaka III (+123), Over 2.5 Rounds (-225)