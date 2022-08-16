Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn’t be overly frustrated by last Saturday’s 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins since winning isn’t the most crucial factor in the preseason.

Many players showed potential and positive growth in all three areas of the game, which is promising as the Bucs prepare for the 2022 regular season.

Of course, there are also players who struggled and whose roster spots may now be in danger. Looking ahead, these are guys who may sink lower in the depth chart or get cut altogether.

3 Buccaneers players who struggled in preseason opener

3. Kenjon Barner

It may sound harsh, but fans are not exactly sure why Barner is still here. Maybe it’s the familiarity factor given that he has been on and off the roster over the previous couple of years in various capacities? Throughout his time with the Buccaneers, however, he hasn’t been a strong runner or returner.

He had no opportunity to return the favor on Saturday. Barner touched the ball nine times for a total of 31 yards and a 3.4 average. He actually gained just 18 yards on 7 carries just in terms of the run game.

Bucs place RB Kenjon Barner on injured reservehttps://t.co/OxQxsdrFPV — Football Alliance (@footballiance) August 15, 2022

As a runner, receiver, and returner, the rookie Rachaad White appeared to be much more dynamic. For his part, Giovani Bernard wasn’t spectacular, but he has shown that he is a far better RB than Barner ever was.

Barner now only makes sense as a late-game snap sponge. The front office, however, would be better off giving such snaps to a rookie or another young player who piques their interest.

2. Breshad Perriman

With a new player stealing the show almost every day, the competition for wide receiver depth is just growing. Unfortunately, veteran Breshad Perriman is one player who hasn’t been participating since he’s been sitting sessions out. Since he has been held out of camp this month, he risks falling too far behind to make up for lost time. Right now, however, he is still in the second unit in the initial depth chart.

In recent years, Perriman has developed into a journeyman. Experts also don’t think he fits in this scheme with Tom Brady running things. Perriman excels on deep routes, where he can overwhelm defenses.

Simply put, this system likely won’t have many such opportunities. That especially true now with Bruce Arians gone. Breshad Perriman is a player who can overcome single coverage downfield and may be a WR4/Flex option if the proper matchups and circumstances arise. Until then, though, the coaching staff needs to figure out how this receiving corps will look.

1. Ke’Shawn Vaughn

A lot depends on Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s forthcoming performances. The Buccaneers will pay particular attention to his performance in the upcoming preseason games.

Right now, rookie Rachaad White has actually spelled Vaughn, who is receiving third-team snaps. Against Miami, Vaughn had two catches for 22 yards in addition to his 10 carries for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Vaughn will have a difficult path ahead of him if he can’t improve his performance on the field. That’s even if it appears that he should still rank as the third running back in terms of touches.

Take note that the Buccaneers are searching for any excuse to give players like White and Bernard extra touches. Vaughn just cannot afford to give those guys more chances to leapfrog past him, especially in these games against inferior opposition. If Vaughn wants to prove that the Buccaneers have been misusing him for the previous few years, he should really be averaging closer to five yards per carry.