While Todd Bowles considers the difficulty of facing his former offensive coordinator, he also enjoyed creating a new role for Vita Vea. But the Buccaneers have a distraction with quarterback Baker Mayfield filing a $12 million lawsuit against his father’s company.

The ongoing dispute with his family spilled over to a lawsuit, according to kxan.com. The lawsuit focuses on Camwood Capital Management Group and its subsidiaries, who are alleged to have failed to fulfill their end of a settlement agreement — which outlined a repayment plan for more than $12 million to Mayfield. His father, James W. Mayfield, owns Camwood while his brother also is a part owner.

Baker’s wife, Emily, and the couple’s company Team BRM, LLC are also listed as plaintiffs. What makes the family drama more strange is Mayfield signed a new three-year deal with the Bucs in 2024 worth $100 million with $50 million guaranteed, according to Sportrac. Isn't it obvious Baker needs this money from his dad?

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield putting up numbers

Mayfield has thrown for 2,799 passing yards with 24 touchdowns. But he has also tossed nine interceptions. The team has a record of 5-6, in second place in the NFC South.

In the 30-7 win over the Giants, Bowles had to defend his decision to leave Mayfield in the game, according to buccaneers.com.

“He wanted to finish the game,” Bowles said. “There's not much conversation about pulling them. We don't have a bunch of guys. We tried to finish the ballgame on offense, he was just handing it off. You want your leaders in there to finish the ballgame. We were trying to get a first down so everybody was out there playing.

“He can start the game and get hurt so there's no preservation in football. If we were up 50-0 by the end of the third quarter or something like that, yeah, you'd probably take guys out.”

As for Mayfield, he received questions about trolling Tommy DeVito after Mayfield scored a touchdown, according to espn.com.

“Tribute to Tommy,” said a straight-faced Mayfield, who was 24 of 30 for 294 yards. “He’s a good dude, that’s why. Most of the times, I don’t know what I’m going to do. It’s spontaneous.”