Head coach Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Carolina Panthers for the first time this season in Week 13. Panthers head coach Dave Canales came within three points of taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and that near victory would've put Carolina on a three-game win streak. In facing his former offensive coordinator, Bowles complimented his old colleague Canales and the first-year head coach's ability to instill a culture in Carolina, per Fred Goodall of the Associated Press.

“It's an NFC South battle and all of them are going to be hard. None of them are going to be easy. I think Dave has done an excellent job taking on that team and it's taking over his personality right now. They're playing pretty good football. They miss some games here and there but they're playing very good football right now. It's going to be a tough battle. I'm proud of him.”

Despite losing five of their last seven, the Bucs seem to be trending back in the right direction after beating the New York Giants last week, 30-7. At 5-6, Tampa Bay is the No. 9 seed in the NFC with a 54% chance of making the postseason. With only one team likely to make the playoffs from the NFC South, the Bucs have a 54% chance to advance.

The Buccaneers' favorable schedule gives them a chance

Tampa Bay has a very friendly schedule left in the regular season. They face Carolina twice, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas and New Orleans. Those opponents have a combined 23-42 record, and only one team, Los Angeles, is currently seeded to make the playoffs.

Tampa Bay will likely be without safety Jordan Whitehead for the rest of the season because of a torn pectoral. The Buccaneers are a team reliant on vibes and chemistry, spearheaded by quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 29-year-old signal-caller seemed to find his mojo in taking down the Giants in Week 12.

“It was a tribute. A tribute to Tommy. He's a good dude. … Most of the time, I don't know what I'm gonna do so … spontaneous stuff. New York fans love Tommy here, so give 'em something they like.”

Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum spoke more directly to what Mayfield does for this team.

“Baker, he just invigorates the entire team,” McCollum said. “All the stuff he does — that was a crazy play, him jumping in there like that, hurdling a guy. He's more slippery than you anticipate. But having a quarterback who has passion like that and grit like that … we all feed off of it.”

The Bucs travel to Carolina to play the Panthers in Week 13 on Sunday, December 1 at 4:05 p.m. EST.