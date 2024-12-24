The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need all the help they can get as they look to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive. They could get a boost on the defensive front for their crucial Week 17 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers this coming Sunday, with the team announcing an encouraging update on safety Jordan Whitehead.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today designated safety Jordan Whitehead for return from Injured Reserve,” the NFC South team announced via its official website on Tuesday morning. “Whitehead begins his 21-day practice window today, and he is eligible to be activated at any time during the 21-day period.”

Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead could return as soon as Week 17

Whitehead suffered a pectoral injury in the Buccaneers' 30-7 demolition of the New York Giants in Week 12 at MetLife Stadium. In that game, the 27-year-old Whitehead recorded a total of five tackles (all solo). Since then, Whitehead was put on the injured reserve and has missed four games in a row, including Week 13's 26-23 overtime victory on the road over the Panthers. After Whitehead's IR designation, the Bucs signed linebacker Vi Jones to the 53-player roster.

If Whitehead gets a green light to play in Week 17, he could be an X-factor for the Buccaneers' stop unit that allowed a total of 367 yards in the win against the Panthers.

Whitehead also did not suit up in the Buccaneers' painful 26-24 loss in Arlington at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday which relegated them to the second place in the NFC South standing with just two more weeks to go in the 2024 NFL regular season. The Bucs and the Atlanta Falcons both have 8-7 records but the latter own the tiebreaker due to a 2-0 record this season versus Baker Mayfield and company.

Whitehead, selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Bucs, signed a two-year deal worth $9 million in March, has 76 combined tackles and three passes defended through 11 games this season.

As a team, the Buccaneers are just 22nd in the NFL with 23.5 points allowed per game and 25th with 354.3 total yards surrendered per contest. They are also 30th against the pass, with 250.3 passing yards given up per outing.