The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not had the 2024 season of their dreams. Tampa Bay is 5-6 after securing a huge 30-7 win against New York on Sunday. The Buccaneers were heavy favorites heading into the game but still managed to exceed expectations with some wild stats. Unfortunately, the Buccaneers appear to have suffered a huge injury to one of their reliable defensive players during the game.

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is feared to have torn a pectoral muscle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. If Whitehead did suffer a pectoral injury, it would end his 2024 season. He will receive an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Tampa Bay may already have a replacement for Whitehead in mind. Last week, the Buccaneers claimed safety Mike Edwards who won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay. He could provide some crucial assistance to their secondary as someone with familiarity with their scheme.

Losing Whitehead should still be a problem, even with Edwards back in the mix. Without Whitehead, the Buccaneers would only have Christian Izien as a backup safety. Tampa Bay would likely put Whitehead on IR and replace him with another safety via free agency or the practice squad. However, we're talking about a significant downgrade in talent.

The Buccaneers still have a losing record, so they would have a ton of work to do to catch up in the NFC playoff picture.

Baker Mayfield's Tommy DeVito celebration leads to funny exchange with reporter

Baker Mayfield made headlines on Sunday for using Tommy DeVito's celebration in his home stadium against the Giants.

This led to a hilarious exchange between Mayfield and a reporter after the game.

Mayfield claimed that his DeVito touchdown celebration was unplanned. This caused one of the reporters to ask an obvious question.

“Are you Italian?”

Mayfield gave a cheeky response.

“I haven't done a 23andme but…I don't know,” Mayfield admitted.

Mayfield also elaborated a bit more on the celebration being unplanned.

“It was a tribute. A tribute to Tommy,” Mayfield said per ESPN's Jenna Laine. “He's a good dude. … Most of the time, I don't know what I'm gonna do so … spontaneous stuff. New York fans love Tommy here, so give 'em something they like.”

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Week 13 game against the Panthers.