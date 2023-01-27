Following a 13-4 finish in 2021, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had high expectations heading into 2022. But instead, they struggled in a way that few expected, ultimately finishing with an 8-9 record.

Even with their 8-9 finish, the Buccaneers finished atop the NFC South, ultimately earning a playoff spot. In the Wild Card round, they took on the Dallas Cowboys. But ultimately, their season ended with a 31-14 loss.

On both sides of the ball, the Buccaneers returned nearly an identical team in 2022. But even with Brady leading the charge, they were unable to perform. In the aftermath of a disappointing campaign, the team has opted to move on from several major contributors, including offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Heading into the off-season, the Buccaneers will have several major areas to address. It is still unknown who will be their quarterback next season. Even with a roster full of veteran star power, it appears that they could be headed toward a rebuild.

In the 2023 NFL draft, the Buccaneers currently have the 19th overall selection. With needs on both sides of the ball, this player will need to be ready to make an impact from day one.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has the team adding a force to the defensive line in his first mock draft of the year. This comes with the addition of Georgia Tech’s Keion White.

When breaking down the pick, Kiper acknowledged that the Buccaneers could go through several changes in the offseason. He also added that it could make sense to add an immediate starter to the defensive line.

“The Bucs could be in for an offseason of change, depending on what the NFL’s greatest quarterback decides. We already know they’ll have a new-look offense with coordinator Byron Leftwich getting fired. And even with concerns along the offensive line, I’m looking at the end spot in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 defense as their top need with Akiem Hicks and William Gholston both hitting the free agent market. Yes, 2022 second-rounder Logan Hall will get snaps on one side next season, but if they can add a starter here, why not do it?” wrote Kiper.

He then added, “White dominated at Old Dominion before he transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021. He missed most of that season with an ankle injury but had a dominant 2022, with 7.5 sacks and 57 total tackles. He’s another inside-outside lineman who would bring some interior pass-rush ability to Tampa. White will be at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, next week, and I know scouts are excited to see him up close.”

Keion White spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Old Dominion University. After playing tight end in 2018, White moved to defensive end in 2019. In his first year at the position, he recorded 62 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 3.5 total sacks, and one interception.

White chose to opt out of the 2020 season. Upon his return, he transferred to Georgia Tech.

In his first season at Georgia Tech, White took the field in four total games. He recorded four total tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss over the stretch.

This past season, White stuffed the stat sheet. He recorded 54 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 7.5 total sacks.

With the addition of Keion White, the Buccaneers could have the future of their defensive line. Following the move to add Logan Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, they would have two solid young players on the interior. Letting Hall and White grow together could quickly make them an elite duo. This pairing, alongside 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could give the Buccaneers a legitimate young core along the defensive front.

The current Buccaneers defense is full of veteran playmakers. Vita Vea is the star of the defensive line and shows no signs of slowing down. At linebacker, Devin White is the leader of the group. With both Vea and White as the driving forces of the group, this defense will continue to be competitive.

But this defense also has several players who are set to hit free agency in the near future. If the team chooses to head in the direction of a rebuild, several of these players may not be back next season.

Choosing to add a young presence to the defensive line could be the best move for this Buccaneers team. Adding Keion White to the mix could be a major addition to this team. Based on what he has shown, he could contribute from day one. With his arrival, they could add a cornerstone piece to the team.