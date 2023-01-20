The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 NFL season with very high expectations. They had just won 13 games in 2021, and won the Super Bowl in 2020. With Tom Brady returning for another go-around, many expected Tampa Bay to be a contender once again.

Instead, the Buccaneers were a shell of their former selves, finishing just 8-9. Yes, they did win the NFC South, but it’s clear that they weren’t good enough to compete in the playoffs. An ugly 31-14 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round only confirmed that belief.

Heading into the offseason, Tampa has a load of questions regarding the roster. Brady, Lavonte David and several players in the are entering free agency, and with the Bucs’ cap crunch, they won’t be able to bring them all back. The coaching staff will also look different after the team fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and several assistants.

Tampa has needs at some very important positions. The two that stand out the most are offensive line and secondary. The Bucs’ offensive line suffered major injuries in 2022, which exposed the lack of depth as they couldn’t block well in the running or passing game. They actually finished with a top-10 pass defense, but with Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Mike Edwards, Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal all entering free agency, they will need some reinforcements.

The best way for Tampa to fill those needs is the NFL Draft. With the aforementioned cap crunch, the Bucs don’t have much money to bring in free agents or resign their own. With that in mind, grabbing some young, cost-control talent is the best course of action. By making the playoffs, the Bucs received the 19th overall pick in the draft,

Without further ado, here are three players the Buccaneers must consider drafting with their first-round pick.

3. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

As previously mentioned, Tampa Bay’s offensive line was not great in 2022. To be fair, Ryan Jensen and Aaron Stinnie both missed the entire regular season, and others battled injury during the season. Regardless, the line took a huge step back from how it had played in the previous two seasons.

Out of all the offensive linemen, left tackle Donovan Smith easily became the biggest magnet for criticism. He finished the season with an awful PFF grade of 59.3 and committed 12 penalties, the second-most of any player in the league. Penalties have been a consistent issue for Smith, as he has 74 of them in his eight-year career.

Donovan Smith didn't wait long to do what he does best, getting called for Holding. 74 career accepted penalties since 2015. 13 more penalties than the next player. pic.twitter.com/wVYeQwAzee — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 17, 2023

No matter who’s under center next season, the Buccaneers need to improve the offensive line. Top offensive line prospects like Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski will likely be off the board before the Bucs select at 19th overall. However, there’s still some great prospects to pick from, and Georgia’s Broderick Jones should be the best one available. He earned a pass-blocking grade of 84.2 this season, and should be a good blindside blocker in the NFL.

2. Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Tampa’s defense was easily the team’s greatest strength and one of the better units in the league in 2022. That said, it still has plenty of room for improvement, and the sheer amount of free agents makes this a desperate need. The secondary will be the group most affected by free agency, as Carlton Davis and Antoine Winfield Jr. are the only starters under contract next season.

Fortunately for the Bucs, there are plenty of secondary prospects who should be available late in the first round. Alabama’s Brian Branch could very well be off the board by this point in the draft, but he would be the perfect selection if he is still available.

What separates Branch from other secondary prospects is that he can play both corner and safety. He’s also really good everywhere he plays, earning an 89.4 PFF grade in 2022. With the secondary sure to look very different next season, a do-it-all player like Branch would be an excellent addition.

1. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Alternatively, Tampa could opt to go for more of a pure cornerback. If the Bucs, do go in that direction, then they will have plenty of quality options to pick from. However, the best option will likely be Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.

Son of longtime Pittsburgh Steeler Joey Porter, Porter Jr. is a true shutdown corner and press-coverage specialist. He was fantastic in 2022, allowing just 143 yards in 10 games. Porter Jr. isn’t much of a ball-hawk, with just one collegiate interception, but that’s largely because teams rarely target him. He would be a fantastic addition to a Tampa secondary that desperately needs some help.