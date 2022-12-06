By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Look who’s watching Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against the New Orleans Saints Monday night. It’s the biggest star in baseball free agency, Aaron Judge, who decided to catch some live football action as he takes his time to make a huge decision.

Tom Brady 🤝 Aaron Judgepic.twitter.com/PWKpskMssB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 6, 2022

Judge came into the game at Raymond James Stadium wearing a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey, so there’s no question which team he is rooting for in this Monday night clash between NFC South division rivals.

Mike Evans rocked an @TheJudge44 jersey after he broke Roger Maris’ record. So Aaron Judge is returning the favor tonight wearing a @MikeEvans13_ jersey. pic.twitter.com/2dCfXwoAsB — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 6, 2022

It’s also a good time to remind everyone that long before he turned into a walking home-run machine for the Yankees, he used to play football at Linden High School, where he also played basketball and, of course, baseball. Standing 6-7, Judge definitely has the size to withstand the physicality of football. He’s even taller than the 6-5 Evans, who is Brady’s top downfield weapon in the Buccaneers passing attack.

The world is still waiting on the decision of Judge on where he will take his generational baseball talent next. The Yankees remain a major contender for his services, while the San Francisco Giants are also seemingly a big threat to the rest of the MLB market. In any case, the team that wins the Aaron Judge sweepstakes is going to have a massive addition to their offense. But just because Judge is in Tampa to watch the Buccaneers, it doesn’t mean that the Tampa Bay Rays are suddenly a team to watch. It’s just not in the DNA of the Rays to sign someone like Judge.