Another Tom Brady protector gets injury scare, as Tristan Wirfs carted off the field during Buccaneers practice

Just last Thursday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans had a collective mini-heart attack following the news of Tom Brady protector and Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen getting carted off the field during the team’s training camp. Days later, another key piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive line got hurt in practice, with Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reporting that right tackle Tristan Wirfs has also been carted off the field Tuesday morning because of an unspecified injury.

Looked like RT Tristan Wirfs was carted off quickly. Josh Wells at RT. More updates later. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 2, 2022

Stroud also followed up with an update that allays some fear about the severity of Wirf’s injury which is hopefully nothing to be seriously worried about. Jensen is believed to have suffered a season-ending injury and that’s a punch to the gut of the Buccaneers’ offense, so they can’t afford to lose another crucial member in the trenches.

I’m told nothing serious with Wirfs. https://t.co/TyYTDyAnns — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 2, 2022

Another update from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

#Bucs coach Todd Bowles says on @nflnetwork that OL Tristan Wirfs “just cramped up” during practice and that he’s ok. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

The Buccaneers’ offensive line is arguably the most important group on the team, with Tom Brady needing an elite level of protection in the pocket to continue weaving his magic at his age. Apart from Jensen and Wirfs, that line also features the likes of Donovan Smith, Luke Goedeke, and Shaq Mason.

Tampa Bay is looking to repeat the success of its offensive line in the 2021 NFL season where the Bucs had the no. 1 sack rate (3.52%) on offense among all teams in the league. With that kind of protection, Brady was able to orchestrate the Buccaneers’ passing attack almost flawlessly, leading the team to an average of 304.2 passing yards per game on a 67.03 completion rate — good for no. 1 and no. 9 in the league, respectively.