Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Antonio Brown made a shocking Tom Brady accusation during a recent podcast. While on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Brown accused his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of cursing out his agent, per Kevin Skiver of sportingnews.com.

“My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps,” Brown said. “Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in and won a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me, the guy’s calling him, saying, yo, cursing him out about scraps of a contract.”

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady have a history aside from their time playing together on the Buccaneers. Brady has seemingly attempted to help Brown over the past couple of years, however, Brown has continuously tried to call him out and troll him.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL following this past season, the second retirement announcement in two years for the future Hall of Famer. Brady, however, made it clear that it is for real this time.

Brown is also retired, per Heavy. The former Pro Bowl receiver was a star during his time in the league. Unfortunately, his career ended on a sour note.

It will be interesting to see if Tom Brady responds to Antonio Brown’s accusation. At this point, Brady is probably used to Brown calling him out, but he still may choose to respond nonetheless.