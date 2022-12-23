By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Antonio Brown recently leaked DMs between Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady and himself. Although Brown’s intentions are unclear, the DMs present Brady in a positive light, per Dov Kleiman.

“You have a chip on your shoulder. And the mental/emotional ultimately defines the best of us,” Tom Brady allegedly wrote to Antonio Brown. “I face it a lot. Why are people so critical and hating? why is it fair? I believe it’s because I/we handle it although it’s hard. That resilience will be tested every day. Don’t give in. You can handle it. And when you aren’t feeling great, call me! We can do anything.”

Brady continued his positive message by saying he wants to help Brown in any way that he can.

Kleiman wrote in his caption that Brown is “trying to paint Brady in a bad light.” However, it is clear that Tom Brady was simply trying to be a good friend.

Antonio Brown has struggled off the field without question. He was once regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. But now his future in the league is cloudy at best.

This was not the first time that Brown attempted to call out Tom Brady. Brown previously posted a screenshot of a text message from a contact labeled as “TOM BRADY.” The text was a straight forward message criticizing Brown’s behavior. Brown also posted an image of him celebrating with Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, following Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl 55 victory.

It will be interesting to see if Tom Brady responds to Browns’ latest attempt to call him out.