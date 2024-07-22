Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had a career-best season last year in his first year with the team. He played a significant role in their strong finish, helping them go 5-1 after a disappointing 4-7 start.

The Bucs aim for their fifth straight playoff appearance after a rollercoaster 2023 season. They finished 9-8, overcoming a rough patch with a losing record in late November to reach the postseason and advance to the divisional round.

Despite predictions that last season might derail, Baker Mayfield stepped up as the quarterback and kept the team on track. This season, he will work to maintain their momentum and lead them forward.

Baker Mayfield speaking about the Buccaneers potential

In his second season as Tampa Bay’s quarterback, Baker Mayfield spoke about the team’s potential to build on past successes while acknowledging that 2024 offers a fresh start.

Looking fit and ready for the new season, Baker Mayfield spoke to the media from his youth football camp at Land O’ Lakes High School, located just north of the Tampa area.

“Yeah, I mean I joined in along that train that was already rolling – just got to keep it going. For me, it’s the same thing though. One year doesn’t go to the next, but we have all the pieces. We have all the potential to be able to do that and there’s no doubt about it. Now it’s just about putting the work in and having success.” said Mayfield via Adam Slivon of Pewter Report.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are adjusting to a new offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, after Dave Canales left to become the head coach in Carolina. Despite their strong finish last season, the Buccaneers have struggled to gain respect this offseason, often finding themselves near the bottom of team and player rankings.

The Buccaneers and Tristan Wirfs

Even with new additions and changes, the Bucs have the talent to defend their NFC South title. Their offseason work and preparation will be crucial as they aim to kick off the regular season strong against the Washington Commanders on September 8th.

The Bucs plan to re-sign star left tackle Tristan Wirfs to a new deal. Negotiations will continue next week as both sides aim to finalize the contract and put the talks behind them.

Wirfs is pushing to become the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history, and his credentials make a compelling case. He was crucial in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win with Tom Brady in the 2021 season and earned All-Pro honors in both 2021 and 2022. After starting as a right tackle, Wirfs moved to left tackle and performed exceptionally well.

Living up to expectations after Tom Brady's exit

Stepping into Tom Brady's shoes, Mayfield lived up to the expectations so far. His performance in his first season justified the hype, leading to a three-year, $100 million contract extension with $50 million guaranteed. Now, Bucs fans hope Tristan Wirfs will follow Mayfield's lead and finalize his own new deal.

Tampa Bay may have another gem in center Graham Barton, whom they selected in the first round. This week will be crucial as he dons pads and faces off against tough competition like nose tackle Vita Vea and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

The Bucs also used a third-round pick to select Washington’s Jalen McMillan, a refined and skilled pass-catcher. McMillan is expected to immediately compete with Trey Palmer for the No. 3 receiver spot behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

Mayfield and the Bucs are poised to be favorites to win the NFC South once more, a title they have claimed in each of the past three seasons.