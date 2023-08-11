Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown to some pretty talented receivers in the NFL during his career. But he said one guy stands out from the rest: his current teammate, Mike Evans.

"Mike's unlike anybody else I've ever seen" Baker Mayfield on Mike Evans and the talented WR group in Tampa Bay 🔗https://t.co/LDoukIk5gp#NFLTrainingCamp I #GoBucs I @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/9KhlslrAQ5 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 9, 2023

“Mike is unlike anybody I've ever seen.”

Not that Mayfield is going out on a limb by telling that to SiriusXM NFL Radio. Mike Evans has put together one of the most impressive starts to a career ever by a wide receiver. In nine seasons, he has hit at least 1,000 receiving yards in every single one of them. Evans set an NFL record when he accomplished that feat in seven straight seasons, passing the legendary Randy Moss in the process.

For Evans, 2023 was always going to represent a drop in quality at quarterback once Tom Brady retired (again). However, Evans has steadily produced for the Buccaneers no matter who was under center. After all, Evans has kept his 1,000-yard season streak alive despite stretches with Mike Glennon, Jameis Winston, and Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm of the offense.

Baker Mayfield, for his part, had Odell Beckham Jr. as a teammate with the Cleveland Browns for parts of three seasons. But the electric receiver battled injuries throughout his time with the Browns, and never reached the heights he had scaled as a member of the New York Giants.

The Buccaneers represent Mayfield's likely last best chance to remain a starting quarterback in the NFL. His once promising career has been going downhill for several seasons now. If Mayfield is to get back on track, surely Mike Evans will play a crucial part in that rejuvenation. All Mayfield and the Bucs need is for Mike Evans to stay the course.