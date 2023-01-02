By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Mike Evans spent his Sunday cooking. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver absolutely roasted the Carolina Panthers in a crucial matchup in Week 17 to help the Bucs win, 30-24, and in the process secure the NFC South division title and a sure seat in the NFL playoffs to go with it.

Mike Evans exploded for 207 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 10 catches and 12 targets. Not that it’s beyond Evans to come up with those incredible numbers, but there was not a lot of optimism in him having such a performance against the Panthers since he had not racked up at least 100 receiving yards in any of his previous seven outings.

Well, Mike Evans silenced his critics and earned the trust of Buccaneers fans by unleashing an unforgettable performance that also made him just the first player ever in the history of the NFL to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first nine seasons in the league, per ESPN Stats & Info.

M1Ke Evans since entering the NFL…

2014: 1,051 Rec Yds

2015: 1,206

2016: 1,321

2017: 1,001

2018: 1,524

2019: 1,157

2020: 1,006

2021: 1,035

2022: 1,124 & counting

First player in NFL history to start his career with 9 straight 1,000-receiving yard seasons.

The 29-year-old Mike Evans entered the Panthers game coming off a hugely disappointing 29-yard receiving performance in Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals, which pushed many fantasy football managers to bench him in Week 18 only to have one of the biggest regrets of their lives later on.

Evans, who was taken by the Buccaneers in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft, can add to his total in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.