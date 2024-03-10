NFL teams will enter the legal tampering period Monday, but teams that were hoping to speak to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will have to change their plans. Mayfield has agreed to a monster three-year deal that will pay him $100 million over that time frame.
Baker Mayfied confirmed the three-year deal. “I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfied said. “I love coach Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.” https://t.co/Y4mRr8sGOI
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024
Mayfield is obviously thrilled that his future has been secured by the Bucs. He led the team to the postseason as the NFC North champions last season, and he exceeded expectations after Tom Brady retired following the 2022 season.
Mayfield was considered one of the more attractive free agents prior to agreeing to the deal. Kirk Cousins of the Vikings is still considered the top quarterback candidate and Mayfield was rated as the second-best at the position.
Mayfield had played well during the first part of the regular season, setting the tone by leading the Bucs to a road win over the Minnesota Vikings in Tampa Bay's season opener. However, it was his play at the end of the season that impressed his teammates and Bucs management. He led Tampa Bay to five wins in the team's last six games.
Baker Mayfield put impressive numbers on the board for the Bucs after signing a one-year, $4 million deal. He threw for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.
He was excellent in the postseason as he threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-9 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card game. Mayfield threw for 349 passing yards and three touchdowns athe following week in a loss to the Detroit Lions.