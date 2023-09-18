Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a surprising start to the 2023 season. After Mayfield was solid in last week's road win over the Minnesota Vikings, he helped lead the Buccaneers to a big victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday to move to 2-0 on the year.

After the game, Mayfield was asked about a prediction from NBC Sports' Peter King that had Tampa Bay going 2-15 for the 2023 season.

His response was nothing short of savage.

“If you look up Peter’s history of his opinion on me, that’s probably why,” said Mayfield, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “So, yeah. He’s alright.”

Baker Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers this past offseason after playing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Despite the high profile signing, expectations were not exactly sky high for Tampa Bay heading into 2023. The Buccaneers were routed by the Dallas Cowboys in last year's NFC Wild Card playoff game, and after the season, quarterback Tom Brady retired for the second time, opening the door for Mayfield's arrival.

Few could have predicted that the Buccaneers would be 2-0 at this point in the season. Although beating the Bears isn't exactly a benchmark of NFL prosperity, Tampa Bay's win in Minnesota was legitimately impressive.

It's true that Peter King's prediction technically hasn't been disproven yet. However, Mayfield and his teammates will have a chance to net their third straight win to open up 2023 next week when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. That game is slated to begin at 7:15 PM ET.