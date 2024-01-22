The Buccaneers' playoff loss stung Baker Mayfield.

This season was a remarkable bounceback campaign for Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately for the passer, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their surprising postseason run end at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and Mayfield had a visceral reaction to his season ending.

“It sucks. I feel like my heart just got ripped out,” Mayfield admitted after the Buccaneers' 31-23 loss, courtesy of NFL Network's Sara Walsh.

The loss would be enough to cause pain for Mayfield. But the way the game ended had to make the hurt even worse.

Tampa Bay got the ball back with 1:59 to go down eight points. The drive got off to a promising start, as Mayfield hit wide receiver Mike Evans for a five-yard gain.

On second down, Mayfield looked the way of tight end Cade Otton and tried to squeeze a throw into a tight window across the middle of the field. But Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes jumped the route and picked off Mayfield's pass, ending the game and the Bucs' season.

Buccaneers' Mayfield bounces back in 2023

Despite the heartbreak Mayfield experienced immediately after the loss, the season has to be viewed on positive terms for the Bucs, and especially for their quarterback.

The Heisman Trophy winner's tenure with the Cleveland Browns ended in an ugly fashion, and Mayfield soon became a nomad. He spent part of the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers before being released mid-season. Latching on with the Los Angeles Rams allowed Mayfield to end his season on a high note.

But still, Mayfield could only earn a one-year deal in free agency with the Bucs. The vet won the team's starting job and led the team to a 9-8 record and NFC South title.

While the season ended in heartbreak, Mayfield established himself again as a starter in the NFL in 2023, rejuvenating his stagnant career.