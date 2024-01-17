Todd Bowles knew not to pressure Baker Mayfield in the Buccaneers system.

The Comeback Player of the Year award is not short of any candidates this coming season. Everyone saw the insane recovery process of Damar Hamlin. An old Joe Flacco came back to the league and started scorching defenses. But, only one person has managed to be consistent and give their team a massive boost. Coming off an NFL Playoffs win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Baker Mayfield is starting to reach his full potential with Todd Bowles‘ Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There were huge expectations for Baker Mayfield when he came into the league. The Heisman Trophy winner was supposed to turn around a struggling Cleveland Browns team but was not able to. He would then have short stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. None of these other places worked except for the Buccaneers. Todd Bowles unveils the reason why they treated him differently, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“Well, he didn’t come in here as the No. 1 pick, expecting to carry the team, with all the expectations on his shoulders. We just asked him to drive the car. The car was built. We just asked him to drive and we did not ask him to put in a new engine. We wanted him to be himself because his personality would expand upon the team,” the Buccaneers head coach declared.

Bowles may have been on to something. The Buccaneers were certainly a breath of fresh air for Mayfield. He was able to deliver and give them a consistent quarterback performance on a weekly basis. His presence was more than needed after Tom Brady had left for retirement.

The Buccaneers' QB1 dismantles the Eagles

Mayfield torched the crumbling Eagles defense to start off an insane NFL Playoffs campaign. He may have been sacked four times but this did not mess with him at all. The Buccaneers' offensive engine threw 36 passes and made 22 of them which got the squad a whopping 337 passing yards. His air attacks with David Moore, Trey Palmer, and Chris Godwin all netted the Buccaneers a touchdown. Not to mention, he got Chase McLaughlin in field goal distance to send the Eagles packing.