Buccaneers' quarterback, Baker Mayfield, was forced to leave the game vs. the Colts early due to an injury.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Indianapolis Colts in what should be a fun game. However, quarterback Baker Mayfield was forced to leave early after sustaining an injury early in the first quarter.

Mayfield attempted a quarterback sneak and somehow injured his right knee, per independent sports writer, Jeff Mueller. It was a jumbled mess and it's hard to tell exactly how the injury happened.

“Right knee. Hard to tell what happened but Baker is limping up and down the sideline. Looks to be in a good amount of pain so probably doesn’t return today.”

As a result, Kyle Trask has replaced Baker Mayfield at quarterback for the Buccaneers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Not an ideal situation for Tampa Bay.

Luckily, Baker Mayfield and the Bucs may have caught a break. After being seen limping on the sideline, the veteran quarterback is now expected to return, confirmed by Schefter. He didn't miss much time at all. So, it appears Mayfield and the Buccaneers have caught a lucky break.

From the sounds of it, Baker Mayfield's injury may have just been a Charlie horse. Which hurts. If you have an older sibling, then you've probably gotten one at one point in your life. Luckily, the injury isn't serious and the Buccaneers can continue starting Mayfield at quarterback this season.

Look for him to be his regular self for the remainder of this game against the Colts. If his leg bothers him, then the Buccaneers may opt to focus more on the rushing attack on Sunday.