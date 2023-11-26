Buccaneers fans were worried to see Rachaad White pop up on the injury report on Friday, but he should be good to go in Week 12 vs. the Colts

Despite the fact they have a 4-6 record on the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could still end up finding their way into the postseason by winning the NFC South. Sitting just a game behind the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers are gearing up for a huge Week 12 contest with the Indianapolis Colts. That makes the latest injury update on Rachaad White particularly good news for a Tampa team that desperately needs wins.

White popped up on the injury report on Friday with a knee injury that threw his status for Week 12 in doubt. White is the Buccaneers top running back, and he's really rounded into form as of late, so being without him against Indy would have been disastrous. Thankfully, it looks like he is going to be on the field, as the addition of him to the injury report was only a precautionary action.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Buccaneers added RB Rachaad White to their injury report on Saturday as questionable for Sunday’s game only as a matter of precaution, per source. There is nothing structurally wrong with White’s knee, it briefly locked up on Friday and, just to be careful, the Buccaneers added him to their injury report. But he is playing Sunday vs. the Colts and, in the words of a source, ‘he is fine.'”

Buccaneers will need Rachaad White if they want to beat the Colts

White's numbers on the season aren't outrageously good (141 CAR, 459 YDS, 4 TD, 41 REC, 354 YDS, 1 TD), but he's begun to round into form over the past few games. White's dual-threat abilities out of the backfield makes him extremely important when it comes to moving the chains, and if he can get going on the ground, it helps open up the Buccaneers offense.

No player is ever 100 percent healthy at this stage of the NFL season, but it looks like White is about as good as he can be ahead of this game. It certainly was concerning to see him pop up on the injury report with the game so close, but there doesn't seem to be much concern about White's status, and he should be looking to make his mark in Week 12 for the Bucs.