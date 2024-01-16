The Buccaneers quarterback is spreading the love.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers steamrolled the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 behind the immaculate play of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Originally questionable for the Buccaneers with hip and rib injuries, Mayfield outplayed Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, as he recorded 337 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while going 22/36 on his throws. Hurts, on the other hand, went 25/35 for 250 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

After the game, Mayfield talked about what the Buccaneers did to win, according to team reporter Brianna Dix:

“Baker Mayfield: ‘We lean on each other and trust each other … it’s amazing to see the growth this team has had over the second half of the year… on to the next one.'”

Mayfield also gave credit to a key positional group, according to team reporter Scott Smith:

“Baker Mayfield on the Bucs’ O-Line: ‘I’m so proud of our big guys.' Says where they are now compared to what people expected of them to start the season is amazing.”

While Mayfield was sacked four times for -30 yards, he was able to scramble out of the pocket while relying on key blocks from his offensive line on multiple occasions on Monday night.

Nearly out of the NFL, Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth $4 million back in March following Tom Brady's retirement. In his first season with the Bucs, Mayfield had 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

As Mayfield said, “On to the next one.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now look forward to a matchup with the Detroit Lions after they defeated Mayfield's previous team, the Los Angeles Rams.