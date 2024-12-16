The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking control of the NFC South. They continue to tighten their grip on the top spot of the division following a huge 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday. That win against the Bolts also served as another reminder about how far quarterback Baker Mayfield has gone since his “second chance” in the league.

Against the Chargers, the former Heisman Trophy winner passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns with just an interception while completing 22 of his 27 throws. That was quite an accomplishment for Mayfield, especially when considering the fact that the Chargers have one of the stoutest defenses in the entire NFL. Even after the loss to the Bucs, the Chargers are still tied for first in the league with just 17.6 points allowed per contest.

And by tossing four touchdowns in the Los Angeles game, Mayfield managed to break the NFL career high he set in his first season with the Buccaneers. In 2023, the former Oklahoma Sooners star signal-caller had 28 touchdowns to go along with 4,044 passing yards and 10 interceptions on a 64.3 percent completion rate. He's been much better in 2024. Through 15 weeks of football this season, Mayfield has passed for 3,617 yards and 32 touchdowns against 14 interceptions while completing 70.8 percent of his passes.

Baker Mayfield shines anew for the Buccaneers in important win against the Chargers

Mayfield broke his career-high with his 29th touchdown pass of the 2024 season early in the opening quarter of the Chargers game when he found wide receiver Jalen McMillan for the contest's first score. Mayfield would strike twice in the third quarter with two touchdowns tosses to the ever-reliable wideout Mike Evans. His fourth TD game came with under seven minutes remaining in regulation, as he fired a pass to running back Rachaad White for an 11-yard score.

Mayfield once looked like he was done in the NFL when he split ways with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 but a stint with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 campaign revived his pro career, leading to a signing with the Buccaneers.

“I have always had self confidence,” Mayfield said on Sunday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “There were ups and downs, but that's just the journey of the NFL career. I just wanted to get in the right spot and Tampa Bay has been that for me from the jump.”

The 8-6 Buccaneers can further boost their chances to make the NFL playoffs in Week 16 when they pay the Dallas Cowboys a visit in Arlington.