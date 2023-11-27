Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield implored his teammates to get mad or face the same old after a loss to the Colts in Week 12.

Despite losing to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-20 on Sunday, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain in the thick of the NFC South standings. Whether the team can bounce back from the loss remains to be seen.

Mayfield knows what it will take for the Bucs to make a run, and he plans on leading by example. “Until everybody gets pissed off enough to get it fixed, there will be no changes,” he told ESPN's Jenna Laine in post-game comments.

“I know where I’m gonna head at the end of this week. I’ll get my job fixed and try to drag as many people along as well.”

NFC South up for grabs

Despite falling to 4-7 on the season, the Buccaneers remain just a game off the lead in the NFC South. That's due to the Atlanta Falcons defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, bringing both teams to 5-6.

Clearly, the divisional crown is still in play, and still on Mayfield's mind.

“One game back in the division, so our goals are still in front of us. But it's frustrating to not win these games and continue to hurt ourselves… It's very frustrating to continue to kinda have the same story over and over again.”

Mayfield threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns. But he also tossed a pick in Bucs territory that directly led to a Jonathan Taylor rushing touchdown, one of two for Taylor on the day.

The Buccaneers QB also was sacked six times, a worrying trend. Mayfield has been sacked three or more times in five of his last six starts, another reason for the quarterback to be pissed off.