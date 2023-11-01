Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a relatively surprising start to the 2023-24 NFL season. The Bucs started strong out of the gates, and although they have since dropped two in a row to make their record 3-4, Mayfield's strong play has allowed them to stay right in the crowded NFC South race.

Now, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is speaking out about how steady of a guiding presence Mayfield has been for the Tampa Bay offense so far in 2023.

“Baker is doing fine,” said Bowles, per Adam Slivon of Yardbarker. “It’s an offense as a total. Obviously, he gets all the credit when we win and he gets most of the blame when we lose. Baker is doing fine. He’s captaining the ship very well. He had no turnovers last game. We’ve just got to get in sync there.”

Baker Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers this past offseason after spending the end of the 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. It's been an up and down NFL career for the former Oklahoma Sooner and Heisman Trophy winner, who was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Although arm strength and mobility have never been an issue, Mayfield's propensity to go for the home run has sometimes held his teams back; however, those problems seem to have subsided at least somewhat during his time with Tampa Bay, allowing his positive qualities more opportunity to flourish.

The Bucs next take the field on November 5 against the Houston Texans.