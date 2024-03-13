Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently agreed to an extension that will keep Mayfield with the Buccaneers for the next three years, and he will make $100 million with his new extension. It wasn't too long ago that Mayfield was having trouble finding a team that wants him, and now he has a home in Tampa Bay.
In the days leading up to Baker Mayfield inking his new contract with the Buccaneers, it looked like the deal might not be able to get done before free agency.
“There were times, a couple days prior, where we didn’t know if we were going to be able to get it done before free agency hits,” Mayfield said, according to an article from the Tampa Bay Times. “It was a lot of ups and downs before finally we were able to call Mike (Evans). Tristan was sitting there, so he knew pretty quick. I texted (center Robert) Hainsey and (tackle) Luke (Goedeke) but just called Mike as well and some of the guys who were huge factors in my success last year. It’s just an exciting feeling that we were able to get these guys back together.”
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is feeling good
The Buccaneers have done a great job securing their key players this offseason. GM Jason Licht is fired up about it, and he feels very good about the team that Tampa Bay has.
“This is one of the greatest free agency hauls ever, and it’s our own guys,” Licht said. “We have some Hall of Famers in there — Mike, Lavonte — it has been incredible…I think it is time that the national media realize we have some great players.”
The Buccaneers made a run to the playoffs last season and won their first game as well. If all of this talent pans out, they can be a contender in the NFC this season.