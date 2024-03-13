Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht spoke about securing quarterback Baker Mayfield on a three-year, $100 million deal, and he made a funny comment, saying that Mayfield is a “10 on the prick scale,” according to Sara Walsh of NFL Network.
Jason Licht went on to apologize to Nelson Luis, the Buccaneers' vice president of communications, before going on to say that “Baker is an offensive lineman in a quarterback's body,” according to Walsh.
The Buccaneers got their two biggest orders of business done in the last week or so, locking in wide receiver Mike Evans to a contract, making it likely that he will remain with the team for the rest of his career, and securing Baker Mayfield on a sensible contract.
The Mayfield contract gives the Buccaneers flexibility to keep Mayfield as the starter if he has another good season in 2024, or move off of him if they want to draft a long-term solution. It will be worth monitoring Tampa Bay's success, especially Mayfield's personal success, in 2024. The competition will be stiffer in the NFC South with Kirk Cousins joining the Atlanta Falcons.
Throughout his career, Mayfield has thrived in seasons in that he was doubted. That is consistent with Licht's comments regarding his mindset. In a way, Kirk Cousins signing with Atlanta and making the Falcons the favorite in the division could give Mayfield and the Buccaneers the chip on the shoulder that they needed.
Regardless, it will be intriguing to see if the Buccaneers can follow up on a successful 2023 season.