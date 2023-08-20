Who will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback in Week 1? That's the question that's on everyone's minds right now. It seems like a bit of a hard question, with the two choices being Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Amid a tumultuous off-season for both parties, coach Todd Bowles offered an update of sorts on the QB situation, per Sarah Walsh.

“With no decision made on qb yet, Todd Bowles said in this final week of competition he wants to see Mayfield/Trask continue to master the offense and “drive the car.” #GoBucs #nflnetwork”

It's never going to be easy making a pick at quarterback after having the best QB of all-time the year prior. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to new heights, but his retirement has thrown the team into disarray. Because of his retirement, the team had to scramble to find a new signal-caller for the 2023 season.

With that in mind, the Buccaneers signed ex-Browns and Rams QB Baker Mayfield to join their QB room. Mayfield struggled heavily in his final season in Cleveland, as well as his stints in Carolina and the Rams. However, we know that the QB is capable of leading his team to significant success. It's just a matter of putting things together at the right place and time.

Meanwhile, Kyle Trask has been sitting behind Brady for around two years now. While the Buccaneers QB hasn't seen a lot of playing time on the field, he's been learning the offense behind close doors. Who will win this competition for the starting QB's job?