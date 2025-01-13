After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield was candid about the team’s struggles and expressed his disappointment in the season’s abrupt end.

“It’s disappointing because I really believed in this team. I still do,” Mayfield told reporters, as shared by Greg Auman on X, formerly Twitter. “Obviously, every year is different. The roster is going to look different. That’s the sad part about it. This group had the makeup to go all the way. Unfortunately, we didn’t bring our best stuff tonight and Washington did.”

The Buccaneers entered the game as NFC South champions, but self-inflicted mistakes cost them dearly. A crucial fourth-quarter fumble on a botched exchange between Mayfield and rookie Jalen McMillan gave the Commanders a short field, allowing rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to capitalize with a fourth-down touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin for a 20-17 lead.

Mayfield’s frustration was evident after the fumble, punching the ground as Washington recovered. Despite the setback, the Buccaneers rallied to tie the game at 20-20 on a field goal, but another miscommunication — this time an early snap by rookie center Graham Barton — cost Tampa Bay a chance to maintain momentum.

Baker Mayfield disappointed with the ending to the Buccaneers season

Daniels, meanwhile, showcased poise beyond his years. The rookie quarterback led the Commanders on a game-winning drive in the final minutes, completing critical passes to Dyami Brown and Austin Ekeler, and even scrambling for a first down under heavy pressure. Zane Gonzalez sealed the win with a dramatic 33-yard field goal that bounced off the upright and through as time expired.

The Commanders’ victory marked the first time since 2012 that a rookie quarterback led his team to a road playoff win. Daniels’ calm under pressure was a stark contrast to Tampa Bay’s miscues, which included penalties, defensive lapses, and costly turnovers.

Tampa Bay’s defense, which had been a strength for much of the season, struggled to contain Daniels and the Commanders on key downs. Washington converted three of five fourth-down attempts, including the pivotal touchdown pass to McLaurin.

For Mayfield, who led the Buccaneers to an NFC South title in his first year with the team, the loss was particularly tough. While he acknowledged the team’s resilience, the missed opportunities in Sunday’s game loomed large.

As the Buccaneers head into the offseason, Mayfield’s future with the team remains uncertain, but his respect for his teammates and belief in their potential was clear.

“This group had the makeup to go all the way,” Mayfield said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t bring our best stuff tonight and Washington did.” The Buccaneers now face a pivotal offseason, while the Commanders advance to face the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.