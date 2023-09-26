It took three weeks before Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield got intercepted in a game in the 2023 NFL regular season. His first pick of the campaign came in the second quarter of Monday night's game at home versus the Philadelphia Eagles when one of his passes that was intended for wide receiver Chris Godwin got perfectly telegraphed by Philly safety Reed Blankenship.

REED BLANKENSHIP PICKS OFF BAKER MAYFIELD! Mayfield throws his first interception of the season 😬 pic.twitter.com/mfaFIlgX44 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

Mayfield had done an admirable job under center as Tom Brady's successor under center for the Buccaneers. Over the first two weeks of the season, Baker Mayfield had 490 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions, while managing to complete 69.1 percent of his throws. His leadership and poise proved to be crucial in Tampa Bay's victories against the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. But apparently, the Eagles are simply a different beast, defensively. The Eagles were one of the best defensive teams in the league in 2022, which was largely a reason they reached the Super Bowl, and also why they're viewed as a legitimate test for the Mayfield-led Tampa Bay attack.

In the first half of the Eagles vs. Buccaneers showdown, Mayfield had 79 passing yards on 9-for-16 completions with no touchdowns yet to his name. Moving the chains has been a challenge for Tampa Bay but the second half could be a different story for Tampa Bay.

In 2022, when the former No. 1 overall pick played for the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield had 2,163 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions across 12 games (10 starts).