Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield paid homage to former Bucs cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronde Barber ahead of Monday night's game between Tampa Bay and the Philadelphia Eagles. Mayfield was seen arriving at Raymond James Stadium wearing a Ronde Barber jersey, and it got the attention of the five-time Pro Bowler.

Barber saw a video of Mayfield wearing his No. 20 Bucs uniform and sent a message to the quarterback via X (formerly Twitter).

Mayfield and the Buccaneers have been one of the pleasant surprises so far in the 2023 NFL regular season. They entered their Week 3 assignment against the Philadelphia Eagles at home with a 2-0 record with a shot at slaying a giant to prove their early success in the first two weeks was no fluke.

The Buccaneers kicked things off in the 2023 season with an upset 20-17 victory on the road against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. A week after, Tampa Bay took care of business in a 27-17 win against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears at home. But if people are still not convinced that the Buccaneers are legit, Mayfield and company have a golden opportunity to change their mind for good with a date with the reigning NFC champions Monday night.

Mayfield is trying to resurrect his career in the NFL, and he's been doing a good job at that thus far. He signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Buccaneers last March with the hopes that he would have a strong 2023 season and prove himself again as a capable starter.