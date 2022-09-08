Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin injury status for Week 1 vs. Cowboys revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to embark on potentially their last season of true relevancy for a while. Quarterback Tom Brady very well might retire for good after this season. That puts a lot of pressure on the Buccaneers to try and win now. The schedule is difficult, starting out with a Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs are facing a lot of question marks, and one of them is the health of wide receiver Chris Godwin.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers released their official injury report. Godwin was listed as a full participant at practice. That is a clear sign that he is good to go Sunday vs. the Cowboys.

Get the latest on the status of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin heading into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys https://t.co/27XnCFVHmh — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) September 7, 2022

It’s truly astounding that Godwin might truly be ready to play. He tore his ACL in Week 15 last season. Most people expected that he would not be ready to begin the 2022 season. That appears not to be the case.

Chris Godwin will likely join Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Russell Gage as arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL. Despite Rob Gronkowski retiring, the Buccaneers signed former Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph to take his place.

The biggest question mark for Tampa Bay is likely on the offensive line. One offensive guard left in free agency. Another retired. Then center Ryan Jensen was hurt in training camp and is probably going to miss most, if not all of the season.

But there is little doubt in how big Godwin’s health will be to the season. He has been Brady’s security blanket since joining the Buccaneers a couple seasons ago. Evans might get the flash and the touchdowns, but Godwin gets the targets.