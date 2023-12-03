Which side of the bed will the Bucs wideout wake up on Sunday morning?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin, who has been limited in practice this week with a neck injury, may play today against the Carolina Panthers. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport early Sunday, the determining factor is if he wakes up feeling okay.

The 27-year-old wideout hasn't missed a game this season, and his stats prove it. He's the team's second-leading receiver with 53 catches for 606 yards and one touchdown, including three catches for 45 yards in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Godwin's best game this season came in the Buccaneers 26-9 win over the New Orleans Saints on October 1st. He had eight catches on 11 targets for 114 yards receiving in that game.

A second-team All-Pro in 2019, Godwin was Tampa Bay's third-round draft pick (84th overall) out of Penn State in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Godwin was named the Buccaneers' finalist for the annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in November. “For me, it's an honor,” said Godwin on the nomination, “It's not a way I was intentionally trying to be. It's just how I was raised.”

Sunday's game is crucial for the Buccaneers' dwindling playoff hopes.

At 4-7, they currently sit in third place in the lowly NFC South. The team will need to win out and plenty of help to capture the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot. They currently trail the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay, and Los Angeles Rams, each with 5-6 records.

The Buccaneers have made the playoffs in three consecutive seasons — including a victory in Super Bowl LV in 2020, following an eleven-year postseason drought from 2008 to 2019.