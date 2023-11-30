It remains to be seen whether Godwin's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is in question or not.

Chris Godwin popped up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report on Thursday as he was limited in practice with a neck injury, per Rick Stroud. It remains to be seen whether Godwin's status for Sunday's game is in question or not.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Godwin's numbers are down a bit this season with new quarterback Baker Mayfield under center. Godwin has 606 yards on 53 receptions, both second on the Buccaneers behind Mike Evans. The Penn State alum has found the endzone just once in 2023 after averaging 5.5 scores per season across his first six years in Tampa.

Godwin surpassed 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons but has his work cut out the rest of the way if he wants to make it three in a row and four in five years. He'd have to average 66 yards a game over the last six games of the year to make that happen.

That doesn’t sound like a very tall task for a wideout of his caliber, but it turns out that way considering who is throwing him the ball. He has not found consistent success with Mayfield and the Buccaneers quarterback has turned to Evans more often in recent weeks. Evans has been targeted 31 times over the last three games to Godwin's 20.

Godwin has not missed a game this year but has sat out a handful over the last few seasons due to various injuries and ailments. He played at least 14 games in all but one of his first six NFL seasons.

Despite being 4-7, the Bucs are one game out of first place in the NFC South and have four divisional games over their last six weeks. That includes this Sunday's tilt against the Carolina Panthers, who could come out rejuvenated after head coach Frank Reich was fired earlier this week.