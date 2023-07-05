Chris Godwin is one of the longest-tenured players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was there when they won with the legendary Tom Brady and welcomes a new era of success with Baker Mayfield. His injury history has been the one keeping him from achieving new heights. Although, the tables have turned for the better in his latest update.

The Buccaneers wide receiver has been recovering from an ACL tear that he incurred in the 2021 season. Chris Godwin also had a lot of issues with his hamstring and knee during his recovery. His injuries have kept him away from the game long enough and he posits that a return is imminent, via Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

“It's tough with rehab because you're so focused on trying to rehab your specific ailment, as opposed to working on your overall game. Now I can work on developing myself as a player,” the Buccaneers wideout declared.

The statement also outlined his plans for improvement.

“I can see where I need to improve at practice and go spend some time working on it, as opposed to figuring out how I'm going to get my knee to not be swollen or how to build the strength back up in my leg. I'm really grateful for that,” Chris Godwin said.

He will be one of the reliable weapons that Baker Mayfield goes to. Chris Godwin has always had good chemistry with quarterbacks. A great example would be how he dealt with Tom Brady.

Will Chris Godwin help Tampa Bay back to their winning ways despite the injuries in his past?